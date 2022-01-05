Resolved and determined, and now we sob

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

Happy new year, one and all. Let us hope it is indeed filled with hope, laughter and joy. Fingers crossed.

Now I’ve come up with a way to save you money. Well, your insurance company some money.

You’ve heard of the stress tests cardiologists perform to see if you’re going to shuffle off this mortal coil on the treadmill? I’ve never had one, and touch wood, never need one, but I understand your running on a treadmill in a cardiologist’s office can run you around several thousand dollars.

I have a cheaper alternative. Go buy a new computer. Take your computer home, install said computer, and marvel at the speed of the thing.

Minor technical glitch – and to cut a very long very boring story short – my Windows isn’t activated, but when I tell it to get cracking and activate it gives me an error code.

I have been trying to get help – from the store I bought it from, from the computer manufacturer, and from the operating system manufacturer. Oh, let’s not be coy. Micro Center, Dell and Microsoft.

Not one of these behemoth companies allow you to speak with a human being. There is no phone number you can use to get technical support, so you must try to sneak in through the back door with an “online chat” – that’s once you work your way through the labyrinth on their websites to afford you the privilege of communication.

Why are big companies like these so precious about speaking with their so-called Customer Service? I am a customer, I want service. It’s quite a simple concept. Huge companies’ customer-service-to-bottom-line-profit ratio is obviously miles apart, the twain never meeting in our lifetimes. I guess that’s why they make so much money – they don’t employ enough front-liners to deal with the pesky people who line their pockets in the first place.

Bottom line of all of this is that I must wipe out everything and reinstall Windows, but I need a thumb drive to do it. Yes, I have a thumb drive capable to handling the gigabytes needed. However, if I use it, I will wipe out everything on said thumb drive – that being the contents of what I need on the computer whose memory will be wiped clean Manchurian candidate style.

So, back to square one for the gazillionth time in five days.

Sir has tried to be helpful, God bless him – but I’ve now reached the point where my response is “don’t ask,” as to describe what’s not happening has not only become exceedingly dull but it also renders me so frustrated I have two alternatives – cry or have a heart attack.

Sobbing quietly, I have found is a more attractive alternative.

So, I will gird my loins, grit my teeth and pull upon my exceedingly limited supply of patience and take it all back to Micro Center for their techies to fix the damned thing.

It’s all very reminiscent of a fabulous “Fawlty Towers” episode in which John Cleese marches purposefully out with a pointy-hatted garden gnome tucked securely under one arm, a look of intense determination on his face as he plans to insert it unmentionably into someone who did him wrong.

Believe me, my computer will be likewise tucked under my arm when I take it back. Pity there’s no pointy hat.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.