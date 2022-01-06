A deep dive into bad verbiage

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

The good people at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan for decades have tried to keep us on the straight and narrow because someone should at least try.

Year after year, they try and gloriously fail. I can respect that.

For 2022, their collection of 10 phrases to be banished for misuse and overuse feels a little light. It's a modest list for a time of modest aims:

• “Wait, what?” and “Asking for a friend” are social media punchlines that have lost some of their punch. But have you ventured out on Twitter lately? A little levity is needed, I'd say.

• “At the end of the day.” Hard to argue with banning this one, first banned in 1999. Same for “that being said.” Both are verbal filler. Not as bad as “it is what it is,” but bad enough.

• “Circle back.” Sure, ban it, but then what? Follow up? Reconnect and reconnoiter? Pester you to the brink of insanity? It's all the same thing. Circle back is little chirpy, but I'm calling this one benign – which is about as good as it gets these days. It's roughly the same for “no worries.” It's pleasant and succinct.

• “Deep dive.” Yeah, this one falls on journalists, and it needs a rest. If every story is a deep dive, then none of them are.

• “You're on mute.” I appreciate the sentiment, but I don't see this one going away. Zoom is here to stay, and humans are reliably fallible.

• “Supply chain.” This one seems likely to fade away on its own, as markets sort themselves out. People have paychecks and are buying stuff. We used to call this prosperity. Now we prefer to complain.

This unwelcome prosperity has stressed supply chains that girdle the globe and that already were made paper thin in the name of efficiency, that is, in the name of lower costs and higher profits. Nothing wrong with that, but every choice has costs.

We can accept all that, or we can beef about it. Guess which one wins? Sure, ban the phrase “supply chain,” but the fundamental rule here is that changing the language does not change the reality.

• “New normal.” I'll go you one further. Letting go of the word “normal” – letting go of the very concept – would be a major step toward improved mental health worldwide.

Anyone who has spent more than 15 minutes in the private sector knows that the new normal – permanent, unquestioned, ordained from above – is meant by the bosses to obliterate all of your old normals, all of your assumptions and expectations. And the next normal is never far off.

The other side of this is the truly destructive “back to normal.” There is no such thing. There might be some lapsing back to what you think you once had, but the good old days are little more than a comfortable fiction that helps us cope and complain in a complicated world.

Let's just keep moving. We'll reconnect and reconnoiter later.

