Remembering a moment of connection and friendship

The Examiner

Larry Pearce, Independence

To the editor:

In the 1960s I was living in Northeast Kansas City just south of Gladstone Boulevard and a block east of Van Brunt Boulevard. We, my wife and 4 daughters, went to Holy Cross Church on St. John Avenue across from Budd Park.

One Sunday in the fall I went to the early Mass. There were only a few people. I sat on the left side of the church toward the back. There was a guy sitting in the row ahead of me to my left several feet, but the rest of the congregation was sitting in front of me throughout the church.

When it was time to go to communion, the guy passed by and I recognized him. I had seen him before but not in church and not in person. I went just behind him receiving the sacrament and went to the back of the church. When the service was over, I went out quickly and waited for him to exit.

As he came down the steps toward me, I asked “Aren’t you John Madden?” He said he was and he and the Raiders team were staying at the hotel just off I-435 and Front Street. The hotel had told him about this church and he had come for the early service. He always went to Mass on game day morning.

He asked me if I was a Chief’s fan. I said yes and I was also a great fan of John Madden, too. Remember, this was years before he retired and became one of the top names of NFL broadcasting. He smiled and gave a short laugh and thanked me. We chatted for a while about his career.

Then he said so long and he hoped to see me again sometime and we parted. I hurried home to tell Dolores about my good fortune. As I thought about it, I think that I was the only one who recognized him that day. I know I was the only one he talked to.

As the years went by, I forgot about that day until the newscaster announced the other night that he had died. I’ll always remember that morning. I saw him many times as a broadcaster with his animated explanations of the game. But for one day years ago we were two guys talking about football. WOW, BANG!