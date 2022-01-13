Respite from the rat race? Not likely

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

Dear (Your-Name-Here) Foundation:

I have a plan. Your part is to help.

I was going to apply for one of those “genius grants” they give to youngish people who do cutting-edge science or explore new forms of art or try to write the great American novel. The grantees then take a year to do something grand.

That approach has flaws. The word “genius” only comes my way sarcastically, and “youngish” faded a long time ago. And I’ve never been clear about whether one applies for those grants or if that’s considered unbecoming. Perhaps one waits, virtuously, for the honor and the cash to fall from above.

Waiting has not worked for me. The things that do fall from above are neither cash nor adoration.

So let’s recalibrate. I cannot promise that vast new resources and a year to use them would mean I could cure anything, or solve any great scientific mystery. I could probably create something that meets the definition of a book – “Fisherman's Lament,” “Stories I Already Told You That Weren’t Great Even Then” – but that is not the same as saying it would be worth printing, let alone reading.

This is my plan. For years I’ve had an idea that I would take the first week of the year off and just write letters to friends. Not one-size-fits-all Christmas letters. No, letters from one individual to another. Share experiences, observations and feelings. Continue a conversation.

I can hear you saying, wait, we’ve been in a period in which everyone stayed home, learned how to bake bread and watched every last show on Netflix. Well, that might have been the case for some people, but for a lot of us the hamster wheel just spun faster. The 10-hour day in the office became the endless workday/workweek/work-from-home endurance race.

Did I squeeze out a few cards and letters to friends? Yes, a few. And it was great.

But the rat race is still going full on. Weary rats run short on time. I think we all realized long ago that all that trendy time-management hokum was, ironically, a big waste of time. Ultimately, the human brain does not multitask. It does one thing at a time. It’s best to focus on that one thing. Even if it's work. And here we are.

My needs are simple. Start with some nice coffee. I already have several nice mugs. And paper and cards. I could maybe use some stamps. So the bargain here is that for the cost of a modest gift card I could spread a little goodness in the world. Maybe start a movement. Your support is appreciated.

The harder part is time. They don’t let you put that on a gift card.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net.