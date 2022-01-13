Why can't Independence take a simple step to help the homeless?

The Examiner

Sharon Wilson

To the editor:

In last Saturday's Examiner, I saw a front-page article headlined, "City says no to showers for homeless." How can the city be so callous as to deny a homeless person a chance to clean up?

Surely we could have the compassion to allow this. It would do wonders for morale. We should be able to figure out a way for them to be able to use existing showers.

I love to camp but insist on a daily shower and I can't imagine not being able to do that. I firmly believe in programs and funds to help the homeless help themselves out of homelessness.

Surely the city could find a way to have enough compassion to allow someone a shower!