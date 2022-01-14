Can Missouri rise to the challenge of long-term thinking?

The Examiner

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is on the right track in proposing raises for state employees and setting a minimum of $15 an hour – that's just $31,200 a year – for state jobs.

He's asking the General Assembly for quick action, and quick action is warranted. Most state employees have been underpaid for years. It's only reasonable that the taxpayers expect a hard day's work in exchange for something approaching a living wage.

The governor hasn't yet outlined a plan for spending $2.6 billion in federal COVID relief that the state has been sitting on. He says that will come in his state-of-the-state address next week.

He's said that he and legislators need to think about what Missouri should and could look like 10 or 15 years down the road. Long-term thinking is not Jefferson City's strong suit but, yes, that approach is needed here.

If Missouri wants to get on track to resume strong economic growth, then every dollar spent for workforce readiness is a dollar in the right direction. And let's take the broad view here. The schools have to get better, as an educated workforce is key to attracting businesses with good paychecks.

Or consider this. Tens of thousands of people in the Kansas City area alone have a year or two of college but never finished their degrees. That degree can be the needed piece for an upward career trajectory. Programs to support working adults who want to work toward something better are winners for families and for the economy as a whole.

The state also can take a cue from a successful program in Eastern Jackson County under which the Community Services League, Truman Heartland Community Foundation, University Health and others have provided workers with support and training to earn certification to become welders, certified nurse's aides, medical records coders and phlebotomists. That means a better paycheck in high-demand fields, and those are stackable credentials – that is, additional and complementary training that leads to yet more career opportunities.

There are other priorities as well. Expanding broadband access in rural Missouri is long, long overdue and likely to get attention. That’s a no-brainer. Transportation probably enters into this conversation, but just pouring more money into more lane miles – assuming widening I-70 is off the table permanently – solves little in the long run.

The governor is likely to offer a plan to spend this money over several years. The partisan hothouse of the Missouri General Assembly – already with many pressing items on the agenda, and during an election year – is not an ideal venue for reasoned deliberation and taking the long view. We hope the governor and enough legislators can step up to that challenge.