Mayor Weir has listened and led, and has earned continued support

The Examiner

Laurie Dean Wiley, Independence

To the editor:

We have a busy mayoral primary coming up. As I look at the candidates, I see only one who has a proven track record of decisive leadership, unwavering love and commitment for our city, a prayerful attitude toward our citizens, and the ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds, socioeconomic situations, differing beliefs and even those she doesn’t always agree with, like me.

Despite any differences, I do not waiver from my choice for Mayor Eileen Weir. You see, I know Mayor Weir. I have taken time to build relationship. I have worked alongside her as we have volunteered. I have prayed with her around the courthouse. I have heard her speak on many topics and have asked questions. I have seen her pull things together for the good of our city when it looked like there was no way: and especially through a sickness no one saw coming. Mayor Weir did what she thought would protect the most citizens even when it wasn’t popular. That is the kind of leader I will support – willing to work with others but also willing to lead like Truman, doing what is hard when necessary.

Mayor Weir also has my vote because I see her resolve in supporting police and fire, quality and affording housing options, economic development, both industry and small businesses, more jobs, raising medium income and working to build relationships whether through her role as mayor, through her many volunteer activities, or as she supports the local businesses in our city as she eats and shops local.

Our future looks bright as we build on the successes of her mayoral terms and I ask for you to join me in voting for Mayor Eileen Weir in the primary on Feb. 8.