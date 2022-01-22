Four people who, surprisingly, shook Harry Truman's hand

Randy Sowell

Harry S. Truman met many thousands of people during his long life. Here are a few notable persons you probably never imagined shaking hands with our nation’s 33rd president:

• Pablo Picasso. During their European vacation in 1958, Mr. and Mrs. Truman paid a call on Picasso at his villa in France.

The ex-president could not have been impressed by Picasso’s status as a towering figure in modern art. An admirer of Leonardo da Vinci and Rembrandt, Truman had no appreciation for what he called “ham and egg” paintings (which looked to him as though the artist had thrown an egg at the canvas and smeared it on with a slice of ham).

“I dislike Picasso and all the moderns – they are lousy,” he wrote in his diary in 1953.

Nor would Truman have cared for Picasso’s unconventional lifestyle and left-wing politics. Nevertheless, Truman agreed to the meeting, probably at the behest of his friend and traveling companion, Samuel Rosenman.

Their encounter lasted a couple of hours, and appears to have been cordial on both sides, but it did not lead Truman to revise his opinion of the artist. In a letter written a few days later, he described Picasso as a “French Communist caricaturist.”

• Harpo Marx. The silent member of the madcap Marx Brothers comedy team was entertaining wounded Korean War veterans at Fairfield Air Base in Suisan, California in October 1950 when President Truman stopped at the base on his way to a meeting with General Douglas MacArthur on Wake Island.

Harpo and the president enjoyed a friendly chat. The comedian later autographed a photo of the two men together with the words, “I’m just wild about Harry, Harpo.”

• Richard Hickock. Hickock spent most of his short life in the Kansas City area. According to his own account, he once shook hands with President Truman in the lobby of the Muehlebach Hotel, where Truman was a frequent guest.

A convicted thief, Hickock served a sentence in the Kansas State Penitentiary at Lansing. One night in November 1959, he and an ex-cellmate, Perry Smith, invaded the home of Herbert Clutter, a wealthy farmer in Holcomb, Kansas. They were intent on looting the contents of a safe that, as it turned out, did not exist.

Before they left, they bound all four members of the family and used a shotgun to kill them. This infamous crime was recounted in Truman Capote’s classic book, “In Cold Blood.” In April 1965, Hickock and Smith died on the gallows at the Kansas State Penitentiary. They were two of the last men (to date) to be legally executed in Kansas.

• Liberace. The flamboyant pianist was a featured performer at a White House News Photographer’s Ball during the Truman administration. A photograph of the event shows him posing with President Truman, alongside celebrities Jack Benny, Dorothy Lamour, Wally Cox and others.

For this occasion, Liberace was attired in a dark suit that was quite conservative in comparison with the spectacular garments he would later wear during his heyday as a Las Vegas attraction. Liberace first achieved national fame as a television entertainer during the 1950s. At the time, some gossip columnists even speculated that he might be an appropriate match for the president’s daughter, Margaret.

Randy Sowell is an archivist at the Truman Library in Independence.