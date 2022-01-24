Voting rights fails, but the fight for liberty goes on

The Examiner

Voting rights suffered a major and unfortunate blow last week when needed legislation failed in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans succeeded in blocking the legislation.

But that doesn't mean the fight is over. Establishing a floor that protects the basic voting rights of American citizens is too important to let it become the victim of a procedural rule, in this case the filibuster that requires 60 votes to close debate. That rule, once employed rarely, has been weaponized to the point where it has created gridlock on far too many important issues.

Let's be clear about what is at stake here. In the years since the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act, enabling states to pass restrictive voting measures, many states have done just that. Last year alone, 19 states adopted dozens of laws that make it harder for average people to vote. How does restricting mail-in voting, limiting secure drop boxes and reducing polling days and hours serve the cause of election integrity? It doesn't. But it can make exercising that right a marathon of persistence.

And Republican legislatures aren't done. A new raft of laws is coming. A bill in New Hampshire would let citizens remove election officials via lawsuit. A Missouri proposal would mandate an election audit on a petition signed by just 5% of registered voters.

After signing one of the most restrictive voting laws in the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now wants to create his own election police force. In Montana, where voters enjoyed same-day registration for 18 years – and voted overwhelmingly against a repeal attempt in 2014 – Republicans last year enacted a legislative repeal that stripped them of that right. Iowa last year slashed its early voting period by a third, shortened polling hours and imposed restrictions on absentee balloting.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has been a leader in the fight to pass voting rights in the Senate, told an editorial writer that Americans deserve to have a minimum standard of voting rights that does not change wildly from state to state. "What we're seeing now is ridiculous," the Minnesota Democrat said. "We need to establish basic protections here."

Among the provisions Republican senators apparently found too radical: no excuses mail-in voting, same-day voter registration, online registration, two weeks of early voting that includes evenings and weekends, and secure drop boxes for voters to deposit ballots.

This is the barest minimum of what Americans should be able to expect, no matter what state they are in. It is not, as some Republican senators have contended, a "federal takeover" any more than previous voting rights acts were. Congress has the right and the responsibility to secure fair federal elections. It's why we no longer have Jim Crow relics such as poll taxes, literacy tests or clauses that granted the right to vote only if one's grandfather had it.

The tactics are different now, but the net effect is the same: fewer voters rather than more.

Klobuchar has said this is a fight that will continue, and it should, whether it comes in sweeping legislation or piece by hard-won piece. Quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Klobuchar said that "disappointment is finite, but hope is infinite. We will fight on."

There are some voting proposals that may yet provide a bit of common ground. One is revising the Electoral Count Act, a poorly written piece of legislation from 1887 that became the basis for a cockamamie scheme by the former president to urge Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the 2020 election results. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the act is "flawed" and should be shored up.

– Star Tribune (Minnesota)