The diminished big screen still has its charms

Headed for trouble

I get the basic economics of the movie theater. They get a few bucks from you to walk in the door and then they really stick you with the captive-audience pricing for Cokes and popcorn, as if you were at an airport or football game. There must be an entire MBA class devoted to this highest expression of capitalism, the creation and maintenance of the captive market.

So, do I miss the Cokes and popcorn at the theater? Yeah, totally.

Going to the movies is a little event, but an event nonetheless, the kind of thing that brightens the weekend. I’m not much for ritual, but somehow the rhythm of tickets, popcorn, previews, more previews and then the unveiling of the mystery – is this movie a winner or a dud? – just works nicely.

But traditions – and that might be too strong a word here – do change. Our worlds are now full of screens, from wristwatches to those 55-inch wall-mount deals at Costco. Work, social life and entertainment all get jumbled together – not always for the good, I might add.

The pandemic and the abundance of technology have shifted everything, and those factors have helped push yet more people away from the pricey popcorn-and-previews experience. I’ve seen exactly four movies in the theaters since February 2020, all of them last fall before omicron. (The Bond movie and “The French Dispatch” were quite good. “Nightmare Alley” was good, not great. “Belfast” was a sheer delight. Yes, the Bond movie. Sue me.)

So we adapt. I dislike watching movies in parts, but there’s never a two-hour block of uninterrupted time at home. It took three rounds over four nights to get through “Don’t Look Up.” (Great cast but so over the top that it undercuts the satire. Not worth the hype.)

“The Power of the Dog” is one of those Oscar-ish prestige movies that I always fall for. But it’s a western, and that means it should be on the biggest screen you can find. Didn’t John Wayne teach us anything? Rest assured I will not be watching it on my iPhone.

Come of think of it, “The Power of the Dog” is on a streaming service, and their little algorithms are always working away at the personal data that we don’t even know exists.

I’m 15 minutes into an Oscar hopeful and the doorbell rings. On the front step, a drone hovers and extends to me a Coke and a bag of soggy popcorn. We thought you might need this, it says. Insert your debit card. That’ll be $45.

Sounds about right. You can’t find change.

