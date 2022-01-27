Mayor Weir has led well and deserves another term

The Examiner

Crystal Peters, Independence

To the editor:

I am voting for Mayor Weir in our upcoming elections. Over her two terms as mayor of our fair city, she has displayed her continued commitment to economic development and prosperity in our community.

Independence was the first city in Eastern Jackson County to declare a state of emergency at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Other cities soon followed this exceptional decision. This is just one example of Mayor Weir’s impeccable leadership for our city.

It is imperative we turn out in large numbers and exercise our civic duty to vote for Mayor Weir for another term so she can continue to steer Independence in a positive direction.