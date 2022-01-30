Mayor Weir has successfully promoted the right priorities for Independence

The Examiner

Brad Speaks, Independence

To the editor:

Tip O’Neill, the speaker of the House of Representatives during Ronald Reagan’s administration, famously said, “All politics is local,” It’s hard to argue that point. We see it in action today with a hotly contested primary race. I think it’s important to remember that Tip, a staunch Democrat, and Reagan, a Republican, found ways to work together for the greater good. This, despite their many substantive differences. In local politics, such an approach is just as critical to our mutual success.

As a local business leader, I have been asked several times who I support for mayor in Independence. Naturally, I want to select the person best able to serve the community in these unique and challenging times. Let me say up front, I am supporting Eileen Weir. Why? There are legitimate differences in the candidates who have put their names on the ballot. The candidates have a variety of backgrounds and experience, and all are passionate about Independence. But I believe Mayor Weir has the experience and vision we need. I look at her track record and what I personally know about her and I believe she is the most qualified person for the job.

I have worked with her on project after project, over many years, and I know her to be honest, smart, hardworking and dedicated to finding solutions. Throughout her tenure, she has showed support for jobs, education, an expanded tax base and the creation of economic opportunity for the residents of Independence. Those are the right sorts of things to push for, and it has made a difference.

During her time in office, Independence has experienced growth in median income and private capital investment. Jobs have been retained and new jobs created to help keep Independence families in our neighborhoods and schools. Above all, what is most important now is where our city is headed. We need the political willpower to push for continued economic development and investments that create jobs.

We have a lot to be proud of in Independence. We also have very real challenges. Eileen Weir is ideally situated to continue with the sort of leadership we need. And that is why I am supporting her for mayor.

Brad Speaks is a local business owner, founder and chairman of the Independence Civic Council, a past chair of the Chamber of Commerce and a current member of the Management Committee for the Council for Economic Development. He was the founding pastor of Open Arms Community of Christ and lives in Independence with his wife of 36 years.