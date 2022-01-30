Mayor Weir worked successfully on funding for police and animal shelter

The Examiner

Mark McDonald, Independence

To the editor:

Given the issues presented during the current mayor's primary election, including candidate campaign fund sources, special-interest group involvement and pending legal actions, a significant accomplishment and tremendous effort on the part of Mayor Weir has been overlooked. It's important to ask ourselves, "Which candidate has a proven record of conceptualizing, planning, and implementing an initiative to make a positive change to improve the city of Independence and the lives of Independence residents?"

I was highly involved with the Prop P local tax initiative and witnessed Mayor Weir's leadership skills. I can undoubtedly say that without her incredible leadership, drive, and tenacity to get things done, Prop P would not have been a reality. Our city will benefit for years to come due to her tremendous effort in enabling the passage of Prop P.

Though Mayor Weir and I respectfully have differing opinions regarding the city's usage of utility funds and management of enterprise entities, I firmly believe in giving credit where credit is due. Mayor Weir's work with Prop P was nothing short of spectacular and exemplified the expectations I have of anyone holding the position of mayor for Independence.