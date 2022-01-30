Rowland has proven experience and would bring needed change for Independence

The Examiner

Marvin Sands, Independence

To the editor:

Coming up on Feb. 8 is the Independence primary election for two entities – the office of mayor and the two offices for council member at large.

For mayor at least six candidates have filed. Mayor Eileen Weir has filed for re-election along with challengers Holmes Osburn, Second District Council Member Brice Stewart, Colleen Huff, Kenneth Love and Missouri state Rep. Rory Roland. The primary will narrow the list to two.

In addition, at least five candidates have filed for the two council member at large positions. They are Jared Fears, Marcie Gragg, Karen DeLuccie, Billie Preston and Mike Huff. The primary will narrow this list to four.

For mayor I believe the choice has to come down to state Rep. Rory Roland. He has served in this position quite well even though he is a member of the minority party. He has distinguished himself so well that the majority party in the State Legislature has shown him a huge amount of admiration and respect not only as a person but even more so as a legislator. Because of this he has gotten things done for his Independence constituents that would not normally have gotten done otherwise.

It is this kind of relationship and a “get things done” attitude that Independence needs in a mayoral candidate. Especially now with the mess that has been created with all the solar panels that have been strewn across the former country club golf course. And not only the solar panels but the apparent shenanigans arising from some of the characters involved in the financial dealings the city has been involved with pertaining to the purchase of the golf course land. Some really bizarre and controversial transactions.

And the city finds itself embroiled in another bizarre mess with the shuttered Blue Valley power plant. Space doesn’t permit me to explain the entire ridiculous scenario that has embroiled this power plant. The point here is that this controversy should never have occurred. It has been one misstep after another and now a lawsuit has been filed, costing the city and its citizens’ financial resources much like the country club and the placing of those unwanted solar panels.

So I would urge each and every voter to consider Rory Rowland for the next mayor of the city of Independence.