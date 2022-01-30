U.S. must step up to its responsibilities

The Examiner

Jim Hannah, Independence

To the editor:

We don’t think of ourselves as a rogue nation here in the United States. That label we generally reserve for nations that defy international law and violate humanitarian values. Yet, for the last year, it could be argued that in the eyes of the world, we are a rogue nation.

As a matter of international law, 122 member countries of the United Nations approved a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that went into effect on Jan. 22, 2021. By this action, they agreed “never under any circumstances to develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons.”

The majority of nations took this action for moral and humanitarian reasons, inviting other nations to do likewise. Sadly, the United States is not a signatory of the treaty, but instead is engaged in a renewed nuclear arms race. In Kansas City alone, some billion dollars a year is being spent on the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal.

“To behave in an aberrant or faulty way.” That's what “rogue” means. Do we want this to define us as a nation, holding Earth and all its inhabitants hostage with nuclear weapons most having outlawed?