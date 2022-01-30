Weir has worked hard for first responders

The Examiner

Donna Pittman, Independence

To the editor:

I am voting for Eileen Weir for mayor because of her proven track record supporting Independence police and fire. All the candidates running in the February primary say they will prioritize public safety, but only Eileen Weir has done it.

Eileen and I served together on the Citizens Committee for Public Safety in 2003 and worked together to promote the very first public safety sales taxes in 2004. She worked for the renewal of both taxes in 2015 and 2016, and she planned and executed the Prop P campaign for pets and police in 2019. This past November Eileen supported the fire tax and Prop P amendment with her time, energy and fundraising skills.

Eileen Weir has never failed to support our Independence police and firefighters. Over the past 20 years I have witnessed her commitment to campaigning for the needs of our first responders. She contributes her talents as a publicist and the strong relationships she has built across the region to raise money and awareness to gain voter support at the ballot.

Actions speak louder than words, and there is no other candidate who has done more to make Independence a safer place to live, visit and do business.