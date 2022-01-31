A costly misstep on voting rights

The Examiner

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri is simply wrong in defending the Senate’s rejection last week of even so much as an up-or-down vote for needed protections for voters nationwide.

The senator – soon to retire and supposedly now freed of partisan shackles – even used his party’s hysterical language to describe the changes as a “federal takeover” of local and state election authorities. Setting rules that apply to every American fairly is not a takeover. Blunt’s comments are unfortunate and disappointing.

The essential problem has not changed: The Supreme Court, in Shelby County vs. Holder, gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act in 2013. The court, in a fit of magical thinking, called on Congress to devise a new framework to do what the Voting Rights Act had done – protect the rights of minority voters, especially in states that had denied those rights for generations.

Congress has not stepped up to that job, and state after state has been emboldened to make voting harder: more hoops to jump through to register, fewer places to vote, fewer days on which to vote. In some places – and this hasn’t come to pass, yet – there is open talk of letting state legislatures substitute their judgment for that of the voters in presidential elections.

Missouri has not had the worst examples of this, but it falls far short of the mark nonetheless. People want excuse-free absentee voting – advance voting, in other words – and they should have it. Many other states already do this. Voters should be able to vote by mail readily and easily. Why are we entering yet another election season in the midst of a pandemic with few good alternatives to standing in line? Missouri needs to do better.

Congress needs to do better as well. As we have said before, the Senate filibuster needs to go. This was another example of the majority being denied even a straight up-or-down Senate vote on voting reforms. Get this bill on the Senate floor, and hash it out.

The House version of the bill bans gerrymandering, makes voter registration automatic and requires letting those who desire it to vote by mail. That’s a lot, and it’s hard to see the Senate agreeing to all of those – but the Senate needs to have that discussion.

America has to demonstrate that the American system can still work. Ffree and fair elections are key to that. Filibustering reform – as Blunt championed – is another self-inflicted mistake. Americans are watching. The world is watching.