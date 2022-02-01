Council Member Huff is wrong to oppose public health

The Examiner

Jo Holt, Independence

To the editor:

I was shocked when I first saw the numerous signs for Mike Huff for City Council, with the headline “Support Public Safety.”

Wait – what? How can anyone say they support public safety when they oppose setting a rule for wearing masks in public places? The hypocrisy is so clear. Yes, we must support our Police Department and our Fire Department. I doubt that any candidate for Independence City Council thinks otherwise. But we must also support our Public Health Department. I’m fed up with these arguments for personal rights when it comes to wearing a mask during a pandemic. Since when does anyone have the personal right to infect the rest of us?

We need leaders who will stand up to this anti-mask nonsense and set rules for public safety and the health of our community.