Rowland, DeLuccie will set the right direction for Independence

The Examiner

Bob Buckley, Independence

To the editor:

I have known Rory Rowland and Karen DeLuccie for over 30 years – Karen as my law partner for 20 years and Rory since he worked for the city years ago.

I am strongly supporting their election because of their integrity and their commendable years of service, Rory as a state representative and Karen on the City Council and Planning Commission. They refuse to take large contributions from those who do business with the city, which has been commonplace with some currently in office. They have been called to public service because they believe in listening to their constituents and doing the right thing, whether it is popular or not.

We are in a time when we need bold leadership to correct some of the sins and mistakes of the past. I firmly believe both of them will provide that leadership.