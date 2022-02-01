Weir’s leadership shows commitment to community

The Examiner

Robert and Carolyn Weir, Independence

To the editor:

We are strongly supporting Eileen Weir for re-election to the office of mayor of Independence. Eileen has been a part of our family for over 25 years.

We are all aware of her thoughtful commitment to helping others, her consistency in making wise decisions, and her tenacity in assuming and successfully completing projects. When Eileen takes on a project, she studies the issue and ensures she is well prepared and properly educated to reach sound decisions and complete the task. She actively communicates with appropriate advisers and has fostered strong relationships with the neighboring mayors throughout her time in office.

She deeply cares about the city and the citizens – every decision she makes as mayor is based on her loyalty to achieving the best results for all. Eileen’s strong faith enhances her ability to lead with empathy, humility, and grace.

We ask you to join us in voting for Mayor Eileen Weir in the primary on Feb. 8.