A thank-you to Independence mayoral candidates

Anitra Steele

Forums chair, League of Women Voters of Kansas City/Jackson, Clay and Platte Counties

To the editor:

As forums chair for the League of Women Voters, Kansas City, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties I want to thank all the Independence mayoral candidates for participating in our mayoral primary candidates forum last Thursday evening. Our co-sponsor, the Walnut Gardens Community of Christ Church, really supported this effort in voter education and “got the word out."

In spite of Zoom difficulties, all the candidates persevered and gave thoughtful answers to the questions time allowed. There were many more questions citizens were seeking answers to. Topics like life care facilities in Independence, access to public transportation, and would the candidates favor building new homes and commercial spaces or renovating/reusing/better utilizing existing homes and storefronts were included in the questions we did not get to.

We urge everyone to consider the answers given by the candidates and vote on Feb. 8.

Thank you again to the candidates and to Walnut Gardens Community of Christ Church.