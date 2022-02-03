Independence leaders have helped the arts come to life in Englewood

The Examiner

Joan and Steve Israelite, Lee’s Summit

To the editor:

We don’t live in the city of Independence. We actually live in Lee’s Summit, one-third of a mile from Independence.

A few years ago, we were asked by some Englewood community residents to assist them with their dream of revitalizing their community, using the arts as a catalyst, while assuring that affordable housing and workspace would be in existence for present and future residents.

We have been fortunate enough to have introduced over 200 greater Kansas City people to your community. They have been amazed at the community’s organic grassroots efforts of renaissance through the arts.

During this ongoing process, your mayor, Eileen Weir, City Manager Zach Walker, City Council Member John Perkins and the rest of the City Council have been ever present, participatory, encouraging, engaged and most helpful. We attribute much of the continued success of the Englewood community to their partnership.

It is a complete pleasure to work with them.