Rowland can deliver the change Independence needs

The Examiner

Jessica Podhola, Independence

To the editor:

It’s time for new leadership, and Rory Rowland is the right choice for Independence.

Rory Rowland is a man of deep faith and outstanding character. He has forged relationships across the political divide to make Independence a stronger community. He has lived a life of service, active in our city, dedicated to making Independence a place where you want to live and raise your family, with strong neighborhoods and good schools.

He has a background in financial services, having helmed two credit unions. A small business owner, teaching leadership and helping organizations maximize their potential. Rory sees the need for real ethics reform and real change. Once again, he answered the call of service when asked to step up.

Rory is a strong and honest leader, who has the strength of purpose, and character to enact desperately needed ethics reform in our city. As neighbors and community members asked him to run, we did so because we know his heart for our city and his character, and we believe that ethics reform is desperately needed at City Hall.

As we head into the primary election, ugly anonymous mailers are hitting the mailboxes of Independence residents. It's cowardly and illegal. We have seen this type of corruption in our city before, it seems there are some in our community who like the status quo.

We live in tumultuous times, and we need a mayor who is ready on day one. We need a leader who understands the function of city government and will put the citizens of Independence first.