Slanderous mailer embodies what’s wrong with local politics

The Examiner

Larry Blick, Independence

To the editor:

Who is so afraid of Rory Rowland’s proposals for ethics reform, contribution limits and term limits for the mayor that they will sponsor a scurrilous mailer full of lies and slander? I know Rory Rowland to be a person of integrity, honesty and high moral standards.

Dark money used for scurrilous, slanderous mailers at the last minute is what is wrong with our city politics. Rory Rowland will work to change that.