The good old days on an endless loop

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

OK, look. I have never watched “Billions,” “Game of Thrones” or “Dancing with the Stars.” Or read one word of “Harry Potter” or “The Hunger Ganes.” I don't speak DC or Marvel. I think I saw “Iron Man” once.

I have tapered off the “Seinfeld” reruns, just as with “M*A*S*H” and “Gilligan's Island” before it. The '90s are over, and good riddance.

I'm told that the whole 20th century is over as well, though one marker of the 21st century so far is that it demands content, content, content – all the time, from whatever era. I'm pretty sure I could find as much of Mr. Ed the Talking Horse as I'd want in about 10 seconds of galloping through Hulu, YouTube or Prime. Not to mention Mr. Ed memes on Twitter and presumably Instagram. I don’t do Instagram either.

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve got devices and streaming services and all that. We all have “devices” for our “content.” Could we have imagined the casual use of such vacuous language a generation or two ago? Let’s not kid ourselves. Yes, we could. We are who we are.

But who has the time to keep up with all this stuff? As the saying goes, we are amusing ourselves to death, but even as we say yes to so much we have to say no to so much more, as well. Amusement and commentary – and commentary on the commentary – are what we do.

It’s easy to be nostalgic for the days of three TV networks that somehow unified the culture. More than 100 million people – close to half of the country – tuned in for the last episode of “M*A*S*H,” and many took it as a shared experience that was a major cultural signifier of, well, something.

But that was almost 40 years ago, and the yearning for an imagined past doesn’t really get you anywhere. If that’s your thing, however, there’s always Pinterest.

I don’t really have time for that one either, though I get chirpy, pestering emails from those lovely bots every day. That’s the point, isn’t it? Don’t feed the algorithm. Yet every tap, every click, every choice does just that.

They say Facebook, et al have such data that they know us better than we know ourselves. It’s a scary thought. I liked it more when I at least clung to the illusion that I knew who I was.

Yes, I live in Missouri. Yes, Laura Linney is great. That doesn’t mean I want to watch “Ozark.” So knock it off, Netflix. Go pester someone else.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at 816-350-6365 or jeff.fox@examiner.net.