City's serious issues deserve a serious tone

It must be election time, because the political silly season kicked off right on schedule. The misguided shots at Independence City Manager Zach Walker at least superficially arise from legitimate outrage over excessive police overtime that’s come to light in the last week, but they are misguided nonetheless.

Let’s recap. Walker has seven bosses, the members of the City Council. Three of those seven – his harshest critics – didn’t bother to fill out performance reviews for him at review time four months ago. But this week, on the eve of the city primary election and with the April general election not far off, suddenly there was a push for a closed meeting to discuss Walker’s performance. (The hastily called meeting didn’t come together for lack of a quorum.)

This creates turmoil that might be politically useful for some, but where’s the actual substance?

The substantial issues are these:

• Clearly changes in the direction and culture of the Police Department are needed – but the police also need community support as they struggle with a wide range of challenges from staffing to crime in the streets. The community and its leaders have to keep both of those ideas in mind.

• Walker has acknowledged that ultimately, he’s accountable for the overtime issue. The city needs to get to the bottom of this issue and has enlisted outside help to aid in that process. It’s also Walker’s job to find the next police chief, one who can address the staffing, the culture and accountability, the immediate needs of the day – all of it. Let’s acknowledge that’s a lot to ask of any chief in any city. Solutions won’t be simple, fast or inexpensive.

• Everything in Walker’s work to this point suggests that he’s up to this task. He’s good at his job and has done well with what he has to work with. The city has a wide range of challenges, not the least of which is a stagnant tax base. There is talk, talk, talk about attracting development, but in the meantime, Walker has to find ways to stretch every dollar. He’s done well, but that approach only works for so long.

One more thing: Mayoral candidate Rory Rowland made a good point at a candidate forum last week. He didn’t dismiss concerns about the Police Department, but he stressed that the women and men in blue deserve our thanks and our firm support. The heated political rhetoric, he said, matters a good deal and isn’t helping. Mayor Weir spoke along those lines as well.

That’s correct. Accountability for the police – and everyone else acting in the public’s name and drawing a public paycheck – is essential. But those issues can be worked through best with less shouting and finger-pointing and with more civility and common sense.