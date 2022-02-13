Voters did their part – and must do so again April 5
The Examiner
Patricia Hettrick, Independence
To the editor:
The results are in from the primary election. Whoever you voted for, thank you for voting.
My family moved to Independence in 1968. I love Independence. I love the Square. I love the history here, including Harry Truman.
I would encourage everyone to vote in the general election on April 5.
Our percentage of voters was very low in the primary. We can do better and must do better.
Good government is so important. Please mark your calendars and vote on April 5.