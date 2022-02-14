Political game is over, and governor should apologize

The Examiner

Mike Parson owes Josh Renaud an apology.

Gov. Parson chose to turn an embarrassment into a political attack to intimidate the news media and any citizen who might think of coming forward as a whistleblower.

Renaud is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He discovered that more than 100,000 teachers’ Social Security numbers were readily available – at the click of a mouse – on Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education webpages. To be clear, the Social Security numbers were in the HTML source code, visible to anyone.

Renaud checked that out, and then the newspaper faced an ethical question. It did what just about anyone would do. Renaud contacted DESE and pointed out the problem while the paper temporarily held his story. That gave the agency time to fix the problem before the story came out.

DESE set about addressing the problem, and it prepared wording to publicly thank Renaud for pointing out the flaw.

Then the governor’s office got involved.

Parson called this hacking. He called for a criminal investigation, and a political action committee that backs him ran ads attacking the newspaper.

The investigation wasted time for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cole County prosecutor’s office, and it wasted the taxpayers’ money. An FBI agent drawn into this nothing-burger said the state’s database was “misconfigured” and that there was “not an actual network intrusion” by the newspaper.

Four months later, we have the obvious result: There will be no charges.

When shown to be wrong – wrong on the facts, wrong on their meaning or simply wrongheaded – Gov. Parson time and again has chosen to double down rather than learn and do better. Missourians should expect better behavior from their elected officials.

Mike Parson’s actions have done damage to a reporter doing his work – work that in this case was in service to the taxpayers of Missouri and the teachers whose personal information was at risk. He and his newspaper did the right thing. We’re in a bad place when the Good Samaritan is the one being punished.

Renaud put it this way. “This was a political prosecution of a journalist, plain and simple.”

In his statement posted Friday, he added, “So now I pray Gov. Parson’s eyes will be opened, that he will see the harm he did to me and my family, that he will apologize, and that he will show Missourians a better way.”