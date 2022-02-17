The futile pursuit of simplicity

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

I am a Jeff. Always have been.

I have lots of company. Half of the mothers in America with baby boys born in 19-none-of-your-business named their precious infants Jeff. It’s one of those names that comes and goes.

My mother occasionally called me Jeffrey but only to let me know I was in some sort of trouble, or headed that way, or that I had embraced some errant opinion she was about to correct. It’s a mother’s prerogative. And I had a great-grandfather – I’m told we are alike in many ways – who got a giggle out of calling me Jefferson.

That’s it. Those are the only exceptions. I am Jeff, he who stands as one among many Jeffs with a simple and sturdy name. Let’s not get hung up on this. There is work to be about.

But the world – that is, the grid – has decided otherwise. Yes, it’s true that the r-e-y behind the J-e-f-f shows up in legal documents. That’s normal.

But that information infiltrates a few databases, and the databases talk, and now it’s on. Not one day of my professional life have I gone by anything other than Jeff, but now the work email wants to autofill me as Jeffrey. It takes an actual added step to make that not happen.

People who know me would see Jeffrey at the bottom of an email and wonder what had become of me. It’s a lot to explain. So much for efficiency.

It’s the same in Teams and all those other infernal things that we use to chat and plan and meet and what not. Some bot picked me up as Jeffrey, something that cannot be reversed without an act of Congress. And Congress doesn’t act all that often or well.

The irony is that even having a super short, super simple name – seven letters total for first and last name – is no protection from people mishearing or misreading it. I guess I could have had three names, 10 syllables and a mother who insisted on all that all the time. Office 365 would just choke, wouldn’t it?

If I had my druthers, I’d go for one of those one-syllable Klingon names. But nothing lies beyond the human ability to err.

Implicit in the idea of our evolved, interlocked and sophisticated digital networks is that the software over time makes things idiot-proof.

But we have failed. The idiots always find a way.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at 816-350-6313 or jeff.fox@examiner.net. He’s on Twitter at @FoxEJC.