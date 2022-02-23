Old-school options can come in handy

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

In the spring of 2020, as the pandemic took root and we suddenly had to rethink a lot of stuff, it became obvious that running out to the store for something as frivolous as bedding plants – marigolds, vinca, zinnias – wasn’t a good idea.

Frivolous but essential. We’re talking about the beauty we all need, so flowers can be both of those things. I could have skipped the marigolds for a season, but in the sweet by and by I’d have to answer to my mother and her mother. That would not go well for me.

A bit late, I remembered an old-school option. Just grow from seed. I used to do that when I was a kid. I used to enjoy it. I used to have the time for it.

Somewhere along the line I started substituting a few bucks for all that effort and just went with bedding plants already green, lush and ready to go. The pioneers of old would mock my sloth.

So, I thought, this would be like falling off a log. Just summon internet Burpee and get to it.

Brand loyalty is a funny thing. It’s not enough to root for the hometown team and pay captive-market prices to attend the games. You’re not a real fan if you don’t buy overpriced clothing – the word “gear” makes it sound better – to advertise the team. As my dad likes to say, they get you coming and going.

Want to start a fight? Bring up the whole Coke-Pepsi thing, and add RC Cola just to make it interesting.

And in our house when I was a kid, the arrival of the Burpee seed catalog was a major event. Burpee was the Cadillac of seeds. They were the ones – half a century ago – in pursuit of the white marigold, with a $10,000 prize. Their catalog was bigger and better. It held hope and possibility.

So I went to Burpee’s website. It was April-ish 2020, which admittedly is a bit late in the game. I found the Spanish marigolds. And then vinca from seed? Is that a thing? Never done that one. C’mon, man, live a little. It’ll be an adventure.

One problem. They were out of the marigold seeds I needed. And other stuff. Apparently, the rest of America had the same idea I did, and the rest of America is quicker on the draw than I am.

So I’m a Park Seed guy now, season three. They hooked me up. This year, I even hectored them to send me an actual catalog. Yes, it’s old-fashioned, inefficient and even a bit wasteful. I look at it as an indulgence. I can thumb the pages at will. I can dream and plan.

One mustn’t dream and plan too long. Seeds take time. The days lengthen, and spring might yet arrive. We still need beauty, even if it’s nothing more than a small stand of Spanish marigolds.

