Added library branch signifies progress in Independence

The Examiner

For nearly three decades, Independence commercial growth has been concentrated – with significant public assistance – in the city's southeast corner.

It's also good to see development beyond restaurants and big boxes. Apartments have gone up, and more are coming. There are trails to walk, run and ride. The city has an arena with a full calendar.

Now comes an added library branch for the city. The Mid-Continent Public Library system announced the East Independence site on Little Blue Parkway last week, keeping a promise to voters who several years ago raised their taxes to refurbish and replace libraries across three counties and even expand the system.

These are the things that make a community, and the southeast corner is becoming more than a place to grab a burger or see a hockey game. Amenities – and a degree of walkability – make it an increasingly attractive place to live. Let’s hope we will see more of this kind of progress.

One more word on libraries. The Missouri side of the metro area is blessed to have two first-rate library systems. The Kansas City Public Library has locations in Sugar Creek and Independence.

Mid-Continent is a crown jewel, with 30-plus branches and a forward focus on how libraries can and should serve their communities in changing times with new services and offerings far, far beyond lending books.

One example: Who was better prepared for the pandemic digital pivot than Mid-Continent? No one. The library system just kept rolling with programs, not to mention such things as curbside pickup and drop-off of books. It’s a reflection of not just capabilities but a culture of service.

A good library system nurtures its community across the generations, and MCPL has been nationally recognized for its efforts. Much of the credit goes to MCPL Head Librarian and CEO Steve Potter, who plans to retire in a few months. Losing him is significant. Potter – with the hard work of many employees – has helped transform this system for the better. Well done.