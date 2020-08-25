Kansas City Comets schedule tryouts for Sept. 26

Ny The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets will hold open tryouts at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Kansas City Soccer Dome.

This will be the first organized Comets activity since the Major Arena Soccer League season abruptly ended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer players 18 years of age and older can sign up to participate in the tryout by visiting the Comets website at www.kccomets.com/tryouts. The Comets have found some players through these tryouts in the past, including defender Brian Harris at the 2010 tryout. Last year’s tryout produced goalkeeper Lou Misner and midfielder Lucas Sousa.

“I’m excited to see and evaluate some of the young soccer talent in Kansas City,” Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said. “I would encourage anyone who is interested in testing their skills to try out.”

Players are asked to bring their own gear to the tryout.