Chiefs 2021 NFL schedule: Opponents, dates, times for Kansas City games in upcoming season

The Kansas City Chiefs finally have their 2021 NFL schedule.

Kansas City finds itself with a highly-anticipated Week One contest vs. the Cleveland Browns — a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round game last season — before squaring off with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens the following week on Sunday Night Football.

Overall, the Chiefs find themselves in five primetime games this season. Kansas City plays on Sunday Night Football three times, while playing a game on both Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

Kansas City's first divisional contest comes in Week Three in a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs' bye comes in Week 12.

Here's who the Chiefs play in the 2021 NFL season (all times central).

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule, kickoff times, TV channels

Sept. 12 — Browns @ Chiefs (3:25 p.m., CBS)

Sept. 19 — Chiefs @ Ravens (7:20 p.m., NBC) SNF

Sept. 26 — Chargers @ Chiefs (noon, CBS)

Oct. 3 — Chiefs @ Eagles (noon, CBS)

Oct. 10 — Bills @ Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC) SNF

Oct. 17 — Chiefs @ Washington Football Team (noon, CBS)

Oct. 24 — Chiefs @ Titans (noon, CBS)

Nov. 1 — Giants @ Chiefs (7:15 p.m., ESPN) MNF

Nov. 7 — Packers @ Chiefs (3:25 p.m., FOX)

Nov. 14 — Chiefs @ Raiders (7:20 p.m., NBC) SNF

Nov. 21 — Cowboys @ Chiefs (3:25 p.m., FOX)

BYE

Dec. 5 — Broncos at Chiefs (noon, CBS)

Dec. 12 — Raiders @ Chiefs (noon, CBS)

Dec. 16 — Chiefs @ Chargers (7:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) TNF

Dec. 26 — Steelers @ Chiefs (3:25 p.m., CBS)

Jan. 2 — Chiefs @ Bengals (noon, CBS)

Jan. 9 — Chiefs @ Broncos (3:25 p.m., CBS)

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.