What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 1), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Eastbourne/ATP Mallorca/WTA Bad Homburg, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Round of 16: Denmark at Wales, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150: Pocono, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Washington at Dallas, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• College baseball: World Series: Game 13 (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Round of 16: Teams TBA, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Pocono Organics CBD 325, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Champions Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Olympic Trials men’s finals, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Rugby: New Orleans at New England, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: World Series: Game 14 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Track & field: U.S. Olympic Trials, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA Western Conference Final: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers, 8:10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Rugby: Austin at San Diego, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Arizona at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Rugby: Premiership Final: Exeter vs. Harlequins (taped), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney, 10 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Washington at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NBA Western Conference Final: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers, 8:10 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Rugby: State of Origin: New South Wales at Queensland, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour BMW International Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 2), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Round of 16: Teams TBA, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show, 11 a.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS (50)

• Paralympics: U.S. Paralympic Trials, 12:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NHRA, 1 p.m., WDAF 6 (4)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Round of 16: Teams TBA, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 1:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Oakland at San Francisco, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Copa America: Brazil vs. Ecuador, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Boxing: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Boxing: David Morrell Jr. Vs. Mario Cazares, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLS: Columbus at Austin FC, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Olympic Trials women’s finals, 7:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 1:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 5 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 3), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Round of 16: Spain vs. Croatia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship: Round of 16: France vs. Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Hockey: World Sled Hockey Championships gold medal game, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: World Series: Finals Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Royals at Boston, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Copa America: Argentina vs. Bolivia, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA Western Conference Final: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, 8:10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Copa America: Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 11:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Boston, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA Western Conference Final: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, 8:10 p.m., WHB (810 AM)