WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament
Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike at Albany (doubleheader)
Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament
Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament
Noon — Blue Springs Elks vs. Millard (Neb.) Sox
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader), Hidden Valley Park