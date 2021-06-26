What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 

Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament 

Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament 

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark 

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike at Albany (doubleheader) 

Oak Grove Post 379 at Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament 

Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament 

Noon — Blue Springs Elks vs. Millard (Neb.) Sox 

TUESDAY, JUNE 29 

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader), Hidden Valley Park 