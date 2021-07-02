What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 5 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Rugby: NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 7), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: Spain vs. Switzerland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• Girls high school lacrosse: National Championship, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Peru vs. Paraguay, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at NY Gotham, 6 p.m., KSMO 62 (10)
• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Brazil vs. Chile, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• WNBA: Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, 8:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• WNBA: Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at NY Gotham, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)