What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 5 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Rugby: NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 7), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: Spain vs. Switzerland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Girls high school lacrosse: National Championship, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Peru vs. Paraguay, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at NY Gotham, 6 p.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Brazil vs. Chile, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• WNBA: Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, 8:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at NY Gotham, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)