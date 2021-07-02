What’s Up Next area sports calendar
The Examiner
FRIDAY, JULY 2
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Belton at Blue Springs Elks (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park
Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 Fourth of July Wood Bat Tournament
8 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. NEMO Sixers
SATURDAY, JULY 3
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 Fourth of July Wood Bat Tournament
Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Overland (Mo.) Thoman Boothe Post 338
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. St. Charles (Mo.) American Post 312