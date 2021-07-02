What’s Up Next area sports calendar

FRIDAY, JULY 2 

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 

6 p.m. — Belton at Blue Springs Elks (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park 

Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 Fourth of July Wood Bat Tournament 

8 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. NEMO Sixers 

SATURDAY, JULY 3 

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 

Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 Fourth of July Wood Bat Tournament 

Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Overland (Mo.) Thoman Boothe Post 338 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. St. Charles (Mo.) American Post 312 