What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 8), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 7 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: Denmark vs. Czech Republic, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League: Redwoods vs. Waterdogs, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• WNBA: Connecticut at Indiana, noon, NBA TV (273)

• WNBA: Washington at New York, noon, CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America Henry 180, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: England vs. Ukraine, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League: Cannons vs. Chaos, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Rugby: Seattle at San Diego, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: San Diego at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Belmont Park, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: Columbus at New England, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m., FS2 (740), KUKC-Univision (17)

• MLB: Boston at Oakland, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: USL: Sacramento at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: SRX All-Star Series, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Boxing: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guyana at Guatemala, 8:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: San Francisco at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 9), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, 10 a.m., MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Honda Indy 200, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Diego at Philadelphia, noon, TBS (50)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Jockey Made in America 250, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships (tape), 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Track & field: American Track League, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Archers, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Boston at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Lacrosse: World Series of Youth Lacrosse: 13U Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Belmont Park, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: MLB All-Star Selection Show, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Major League Rugby: Toronto at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Atlanta at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: World of Outlaws Independence Day Spectacular (taped), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Stockholm (tape), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• WNBA: Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Major League Rugby: New Orleans at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Jockey Made in America 250, 1:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 5 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 7 a.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Copa América: semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica at U.S., 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Boston at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Copa América: semifinal (tape), 10:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Cincinnati at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)