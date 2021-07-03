What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
Saturday’s Television
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 8), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 7 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: Denmark vs. Czech Republic, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League: Redwoods vs. Waterdogs, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)
• WNBA: Connecticut at Indiana, noon, NBA TV (273)
• WNBA: Washington at New York, noon, CBSSN (274)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America Henry 180, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: UEFA European Championship quarterfinal: England vs. Ukraine, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League: Cannons vs. Chaos, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Major League Rugby: Seattle at San Diego, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: San Diego at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Belmont Park, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• MLS: Columbus at New England, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m., FS2 (740), KUKC-Univision (17)
• MLB: Boston at Oakland, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Soccer: USL: Sacramento at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: SRX All-Star Series, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: Copa América: quarterfinal: Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Boxing: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 8 p.m., Showtime (218)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guyana at Guatemala, 8:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB: San Francisco at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
Saturday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NBA Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Sunday’s Television
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 9), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)
• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, 10 a.m., MLBN (272)
• Motorsports: IndyCar Honda Indy 200, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)
• MLB: San Diego at Philadelphia, noon, TBS (50)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Jockey Made in America 250, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships (tape), 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Track & field: American Track League, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Lacrosse: Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Archers, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Boston at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Lacrosse: World Series of Youth Lacrosse: 13U Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Belmont Park, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: MLB All-Star Selection Show, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Major League Rugby: Toronto at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• WNBA: Atlanta at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)
• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: World of Outlaws Independence Day Spectacular (taped), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Stockholm (tape), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• WNBA: Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Major League Rugby: New Orleans at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
Sunday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Jockey Made in America 250, 1:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 5 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Tennis: Wimbledon Championships, 7 a.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: Copa América: semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica at U.S., 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Boston at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: Copa América: semifinal (tape), 10:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
Monday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Cincinnati at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)