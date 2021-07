What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Hamburg European Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 11), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Wimbledon quarterfinals, 7 a.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Open practice round, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, noon, MLBN (272)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship semifinal: Denmark at England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Boston at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Rugby: IRU: Cell C at British And Irish (taped), 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Montreal at Tampa Bay (Game 6), 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Home Run Derby Bracket Show, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Washington at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• WNBA: Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Cincinnati at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)