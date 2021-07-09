What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Hamburg European Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Rugby: NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 13), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: Wimbledon men’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, noon, GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Monaco, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Golf: PGA John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Track & field: American Track League: Stars and Stripes Classic (Atlanta), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• WNBA: New York at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)
• WNBA: Atlanta at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: New York Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: Copa América third-place match: Peru vs. Colombia, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: Marathon LPGA Classic (taped), 8 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corn Belt 150, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Freemantle at Hawthorn, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Carlton, 1:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• Minor league baseball: Sioux City at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)