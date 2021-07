What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: WTA Hamburg European Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 14), 7 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series: Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: Wimbledon women’s championship, 8 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: Big3 Week 1, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA John Deere Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• MLB: Toronto at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)

• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Marathon LPGA Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Oakland at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, 4:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MMA: UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 5 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Awards: 2021 ESPYS, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MMA: UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Copa América final: Brazil vs. Argentina, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Basketball: Nigeria at U.S. (exhibition), 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (taped), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at Richmond, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Sioux City at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Hamburg European Open finals, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 15), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series: Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: Wimbledon men’s championship, 8 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Rugby: New England at Toronto, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Dallas, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA John Deere Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Houston, noon, TBS (50)

• Bowling: PBA Strike Derby (taped), 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: UEFA European Championship final: Italy vs. England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Marathon LPGA Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: MLB All-Star Futures Game: AL vs. NL, 2 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Quaker State 400, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Open, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique (at KC), 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at OL Reign, 6 p.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• MLB: MLB Draft (Day 1), 6 p.m., ESPN (13), MLBN (272)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti (at KC), 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Major League Rugby: New Orleans at Seattle, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Quaker State 400, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at OL Reign, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP Newport/ATP Hamburg/ATP Bastad/WTA Prague/WTA Budapest/WTA Lausanne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Suriname, 5:25 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: All-Star Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• Basketball: U.S. vs. Australia (exhibition), 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: All-Star Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)