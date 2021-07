What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

• Golf: British Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Newport/ATP Hamburg/ATP Bastad/WTA Prague/WTA Budapest/WTA Lausanne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL: St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 19), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• MLB: Minnesota at Detroit (Game 1), 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s basketball: U.S. vs. Australia, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Barbasol Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Basketball: U.S. vs. Australia, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Gaudeloupe, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Basketball: TBT: We Are D3 vs. Team Challenge, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (taped), 6:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Extreme Sports: X Games 2021 (BMX, skateboard, Moto X), 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: TBT: Ex-Pats vs. AfterShocks, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MMA: Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz (flyweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Western at Gold Coast, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Hawthorn at Melbourne, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)