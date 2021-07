What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Newport/ATP Hamburg/ATP Bastad/WTA Prague/WTA Budapest/WTA Lausanne, 3:30 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: British Open, 6 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: European LPGA Tour Aramco Team Series, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 20), 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Fishing: Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite: St. Lawrence River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: Sail GP: Great Britain Grand Prix (Day 1), 8 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: USGA Girls Junior, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Extreme Sports: X Games 2021, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• Tennis: Hall of Fame Open semifinals, noon, Tennis (277)

• Basketball: BIG3: Las Vegas, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: USL: San Antonio at Colorado Springs, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA Mile High Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: AMA Motocross 450cc Moto 2 Spring Creek Nationals, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Hampshire, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Texas at Toronto, 2 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Barbasol Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Cleveland at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Haskell Stakes, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: New England at Atlanta United, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: Diana Stakes, 4:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Series Northeast Grand Prix (taped), 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Grenada, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Major League Rugby: Los Angeles at Utah, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: Meadowlands Pace, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Motocross Spring Creek Nationals (taped), 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano (super welterweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Panama, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels (in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Rugby: IRU: British & Irish vs. DHL (taped), midnight (Sunday), NBCSN (46)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: West Coast at Adelaide, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: British Open, 3 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: British Open, 6 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: ATP Newport/ATP Hamburg/ATP Bastad/WTA Prague/WTA Budapest/WTA Lausanne finals, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Fishing: Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite: St. Lawrence River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: Sail GP: Great Britain Grand Prix (Day 2), 8:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, 8:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Final Stage), 9:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Extreme Sports: X Games 2021, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: San Diego at Washington, noon, TBS (50)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Seattle at Minnesota United, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Tennis: Hall of Fame Open singles final, 1:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Basketball: BIG3: Las Vegas, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 2 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA Barbasol Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Track and field: American Track League: Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA Mile High Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada (from KC), 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, 4 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Lacrosse: PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: World of Outlaws AGCO Jackson Nationals (taped), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Basketball: U.S. vs. Spain, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Baltimore at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Gstaad/ATP Umag/WTA Palermo/WTA Gdynia, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• College football: SEC Media Days, 10 a.m., SECN (284)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP Los Cabos, 7 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)