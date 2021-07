The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

THURSDAY, JULY 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Hidden Valley Park

5 p.m. — Game 7: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike-Bethany winner vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls winner (Field 2)

5 p.m. — Game 5: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike-Bethany loser vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls loser (Field 3)

7:30 p.m. — Game 8: Oak Grove Post 379-Kansas City Teamwork Sports winner vs. Blue Springs Elks-St. Joseph Post 11 winner (Field 2)

7:30 p.m. — Game 6: Oak Grove Post 379-Kansas City Teamwork Sports loser vs. Blue Springs Elks-St. Joseph Post 11 loser (Field 3)

FRIDAY, JULY 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

10 a.m. — Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser

1 p.m. — Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser

4 p.m. — Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

7 p.m. — Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

SATURDAY, JULY 24

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

5 p.m. — Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser

7:30 p.m. — Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner (a second game will be at 1 p.m. if the Game 13 winner wins in Game 14)