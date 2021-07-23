The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

FRIDAY, JULY 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

10 a.m. — Game 9: Oak Grove Post 379-St. Joseph Post 11 loser vs. Bethany- Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls winner

1 p.m. — Game 10: Blue Springs Elks-Kansas City Teamwork Sports winner vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike-Sedalia Post 642 Travelers loser

4 p.m. — Game 11: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike-Sedalia Post 642 Travelers winner vs. Oak Grove Post 379-St. Joseph Post 11 winner

7 p.m. — Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

SATURDAY, JULY 24

5 p.m. — Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser

7:30 p.m. — Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner (a second game will be at 1 p.m. if the Game 13 winner wins in Game 14)