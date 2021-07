What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Swiss Open Gstaad, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: LPGA Evian Championship, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Olympics: Swimming: Session 1 heats, 5 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Tennis opening round, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Olympics: Women’s soccer: U.S. vs. New Zealand, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Swiss Open Gstaad/WTA Gdynia, 6:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: Senior British Open, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: LPGA Evian Championship, 7:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Men’s volleyball: U.S. vs. France, 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Women’s soccer, table tennis, equestrian, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Olympics: Water polo, beach volleyball, handball, fencing, shooting, 9 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: 3x3 women’s basketball, water polo, rowing, archery, cycling, 9:45 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s Lacrosse: Athletes Unlimited, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis (friendly), 11:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Basketball: Big3: Las Vegas, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Olympics: Swimming, beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, 1:45 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: USGA U.S. Junior Amateur, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLS: Columbus at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school basketball: Nike Peach Jam, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: NHL Draft (Rounds 2-7), 5 p.m., NHLN (276)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: El Salvador vs. Qatar, 6:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, swimming, skateboarding, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: 3x3 women’s basketball, softball, rowing, table tennis, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Water polo, beach volleyball, handball, fencing, shooting, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Olympics: Skateboarding, 3x3 basketball, archery, cycling, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atletico San Luis at Guadalajara, 9 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: Mexico vs. Honduras, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Mifel Open singles final, 10 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Richmond at Geelong, midnight (Sunday), FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Wales Open, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon, 3 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Men’s soccer: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, 3:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Olympics: Men’s beach volleyball: Qatar vs. Switzerland, 4 a.m., USA (52)

• Golf: LPGA Evian Championship, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Swiss Open Gstaad, 4:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Swimming, men’s triathlon, 5 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Men’s soccer: Australia vs. Spain/Mexico vs. Japan, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Olympics: Women’s 3x3 basketball: U.S. vs. Taiwan, men’s basketball: U.S. vs. France, women’s beach volleyball, cycling, rowing, swimming, men’s triathlon, water polo, 7 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Senior British Open, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: LPGA Evian Championship, 7:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Tennis: WTA BNP Paribas Poland Open final, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s Lacrosse: Athletes Unlimited, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• High school girls basketball: Nike Peach Jam, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS (50)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• High school girls basketball: Nike Peach Jam, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Umag/WTA Palermo, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• High school boys basketball: Nike Peach Jam, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• High school boys basketball: Nike Peach Jam, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Major League Rugby: Utah at Los Angeles, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Olympics: Women’s gymnastics team competition, 6 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: Canada vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Olympics: Men’s rugby group play, skateboarding, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Men’s beach volleyball: U.S. vs. Latvia, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Olympics: Softball: U.S. vs. Latvia, 8 p.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Men’s/women’s 3x3 basketball, women’s beach volleyball, 10 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Skateboarding, 10:30 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Water polo, diving, fencing, canoe, swimming, basketball, 1 a.m. (Monday), USA (52)

• Golf: European Tour Wales Open, 2:30 a.m. (Monday), GOLF (27)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Olympics: 3x3 basketball, fencing, beach volleyball, rowing, handball, water polo, 4 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Kitzbuhel/ATP Atlanta, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Tennis, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Olympics: Archery, table tennis, surfing, cycling, weightlifting, shooting, boxing, 9:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s 3x3 basketball, canoe, swimming, beach volleyball, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Women’s triathlon final, 4:30 p.m., USA (52)

• MLB: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Olympics: Diving, men’s gymnastics, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Beach volleyball, water polo: U.S. vs. South Africa, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Men’s volleyball, water polo, rugby, triathlon, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Olympics: Swimming, women’s triathlon, 8 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Rugby, fencing, rowing, 9:10 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Beach volleyball, archery, 10 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Softball: Bronze medal game, 11 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Women's volleyball: U.S. vs. China, 11:05 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Women’s basketball: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 11:40 p.m., USA (52)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)