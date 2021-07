What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Olympics: Swimming: Session 7 heats, 5 a.m., USA (Comcast 52)

• Tennis: ATP Kitzbuhel/ATP Atlanta, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Softball gold medal game: U.S. vs. Japan, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Olympics: 3x3 basketball quarterfinals, 7:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Archery preliminary rounds, 9:45 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Copa do Brasil: Fluminense at Criciúma, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament: Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Women’s gymnastics team final, swimming finals, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Men’s and women’s rowing, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Olympics: Men’s beach volleyball: U.S. vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament: Money Team vs. Carmen’s Crew, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Olympics: Women’s table tennis quarterfinals, 8 p.m., USA (52)

• High school softball: Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR Last Cowboy Standing, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Olympics: Women’s cycling (time trial), 9:45 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Women’s canoeing, men’s kayaking, 11 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Women’s cycling (time trial), women’s water polo: U.S. vs. Italy, 11:35 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Men’s cycling (time trial), midnight (Wednesday), CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Women’s canoeing, midnight (Wednesday), USA (52)

• Olympics: Men’s diving (synchronized springboard), 1 a.m. (Wednesday), USA (52)

• Olympics: 3x3 basketball women’s semifinals, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), USA (52)

• Olympics: Men’s rugby gold and bronze medal games, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday), USA (52)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Houston at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)