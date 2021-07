What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Olympics: Swimming qualifying heats, 5 a.m., USA (Comcast 52)

• Tennis: ATP Kitzbuhel/ATP Atlanta, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Men's soccer: France vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (52)

• Olympics: 3x3 basketball bronze and gold medal games, 7:10 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Men's volleyball: Brazil vs. Russia, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (52)

• MLB: St. Louis at Cleveland, noon, MLBN (272)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• MLB: Oakland at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Olympics: Men’s golf, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Men’s gymnastics (individual all-around), swimming, men’s diving, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Women’s and men’s rowing, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Olympics: Women’s beach volleyball: U.S. vs. Kenya, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim’s Army, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Olympics: Women’s rugby, 8 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: BMX men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 8:25 p.m., CNBC (33)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Olympics: Women’s table tennis semifinal, 10 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s fencing, 11:55 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Men’s water polo: U.S. vs. Italy, midnight (Thursday), USA (52)

• Olympics: Men’s table tennis semifinal, 1:10 a.m. (Thursday), CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Women’s canoeing, 1:10 a.m. (Thursday), USA (52)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)