What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Olympics: Women’s fencing finals, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: NRL: Parramatta at Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Swimming heats, 5 a.m., USA (52)

• Tennis: ATP Kitzbuhel quarterfinals, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Olympics: Men’s basketball: Spain vs. Argentina, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: ISPS Handa World Invitational, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN (272)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Olympics: Men’s golf, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Copa do Brasil: ABCRN at Flamengo, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal: U.S. vs. Qatar, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Olympics: Women’s gymnastics (all-around), swimming, track and field, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA: NBA Draft, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NBATV (273)

• Olympics: Women’s beach volleyball: U.S. vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Track and field, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s volleyball: U.S. vs. Turkey, 7:45 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s rugby: U.S. vs. Australia, rowing, 8 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: BMX racing finals, 9 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal: Mexico vs. Canada, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Olympics: Men's volleyball: U.S. vs. Brazil, 9:55 p.m., CNBC (33)

• NBA: NBA Draft (Round 2), 10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Olympics: Women’s basketball: U.S. vs. Japan, 11:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s trampoline final, midnight (Friday), KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Women’s water polo: U.S. vs. ROC (Russia), 1:30 a.m. (Friday), CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Women’s diving, 1:30 a.m. (Friday), USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s soccer quarterfinals, 3 a.m., 5 a.m., (Friday), NBCSN (46)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA: NBA Draft, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Minor league baseball: Houston at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)