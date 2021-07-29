What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
FRIDAY, JULY 30
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Missouri State Tournament
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
1 p.m. — Game 3: Oak Grove Post 379-Cape Girardeau Post 63 winner vs. Washington Post 218-Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls winner
3:30 p.m. — Game 4: Oak Grove Post 379-Cape Girardeau Post 63 loser vs. Washington Post 218-Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls loser
6 p.m. — Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
SATURDAY, JULY 31
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Missouri State Tournament
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
1 p.m. — Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner (a second game will follow at 3:30 p.m. if Game 5 winner prevails)