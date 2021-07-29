The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

FRIDAY, JULY 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Missouri State Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

1 p.m. — Game 3: Oak Grove Post 379-Cape Girardeau Post 63 winner vs. Washington Post 218-Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls winner

3:30 p.m. — Game 4: Oak Grove Post 379-Cape Girardeau Post 63 loser vs. Washington Post 218-Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls loser

6 p.m. — Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

SATURDAY, JULY 31

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Missouri State Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

1 p.m. — Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner (a second game will follow at 3:30 p.m. if Game 5 winner prevails)